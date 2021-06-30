Add a Furry Friend to Your Family with a Special 4th of July Adoption Event

I don't know about you, but just knowing that there are doggies needing good homes right now makes me want to take them all home. Unfortunately, I can't, but maybe you will find a sweet fur baby to add to your family.

It Takes a Village is running a July 4th Freedom Adoption Special now through Friday, July 2, 2021. The adoption fee for dogs six months and older is only $40! This fee includes their microchip registration, too.

I have to share a few of the sweet doggies that need homes as soon as possible. Just look at that smile on Bailey's face. She is a five-year-old female shepherd mix that needs some serious snuggles.

I've never heard of the name Hamball, but it seems to fit this cutie perfectly.

If you can't adopt or foster a pet, you can help out It Takes a Village with supplies and donations. Plus, their annual yard sale is coming up on July 10, 2021.

ITV Wish List:

Cat Litter



Cat Food



Balls/dog toys



Paper towels



Bleach



Incense/Room fresheners



Cosequin, Dasequin, or similar joint supplement



Poop bags



Dog treats



Kongs or Chew bones



Leashes



Fabuloso, Odoban or Pine-Sol Lemon or Original



Laundry detergent



Tall kitchen trash bags



Flea treatment (cat or dog)



Any brand heartworm preventative



Disinfecting Wipes



Pill Pockets



Puppy/Kitten Milk Replacer



Puppy pads



Puppy food (dry or canned)



Canned dog food



Copy paper



Gift certificates to Staples (for office supplies)

NOTE: Visual breed identification in animals is unreliable, so for most of the animals It Takes a Village can only guess at the predominant breed or breed mix. ITV gets to know each animal as an individual and do their best to describe each of the animals based on personality, not by breed label.

Get our free mobile app

And don't forget about ITV's RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

Ways to Keep Your Pets Safe and Calm During Fireworks 4th of July celebrations are back, here's some ways to keep your pets safe!