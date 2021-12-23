As we head into the holiday season, you have likely been making your list and checking it twice to make sure that you didn't forget a gift for your extended family's white elephant exchange. Or maybe you're trying to make sure that you have everything you need to bake your world-famous chocolate chip cookies for Santa...

I am going to go out on a limb and bet that unless you work in the animal rescue community that rescuing a homeless animal this holiday season may not be on your radar. Well, consider this the doppler ping you didn't know you needed on your radar.

Evansville's It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue is offering a special holiday adoption event with #OperationHomeForTheHolidays in hopes of emptying the rescue center ahead of the Christmas season. Let's be honest, the greatest gift you could give to a four-legged friend this Christmas would be a warm bed, soft couch and a cozy lap with lots of head pats and treats.

It Takes a Village is currently offering waived adoption fees for qualified and approved adopters. (I want to stress this part because it is important - you cannot just walk into the rescue and walk right out with an animal if you do not meet their adopter requirements. This is for the safety and well-being of the animals.) #OperationHomeForTheHolidays will continue through Thursday, December 23, 2021 for the Evansville location and Wednesday, December 22, 2021 for the Spencer County location.

So which animals can you adopt without a fee? Any dog over the age of one year old and any kitty over 6 months old that is currently residing in one of the It Takes a Village Rescue Centers. Normally, Adult dog adoption fees are $200 for small breed dogs and $175 for large breed dogs. The adoption fee for cats or kittens is $100. Adoption does include spay or neutering, deworming, rabies vaccine as well as microchipping. If you are interested in meeting a new best friend for the holidays, who may or may not love to share the whipped cream on your hot cocoa, visit one of the two It Takes a Village Locations:

In Evansville: 1417 North Stockwell, Evansville, Indiana, 47715 (It Takes a Village Evansville Facebook) Open Noon - 7 pm CST on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 and Noon - 5 pm CST on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

In Spencer County: 824 East 800, Chrisney, IN 47611 (It Takes a Village Spencer County Facebook) Open Noon - 5 pm CST on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

The waived adoption fees apply only to the animals residing at the shelters and do not include any of the It Takes a Village animals currently living in foster homes.

