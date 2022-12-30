Beautiful Bonnie is Barking for Her Best Life in 2023

Oh. My. Goodness. Look at those puppy dog eyes. OMG look at that little nub tail! Bonnie is just waiting for you to take her home with you in the new year.

itv itv loading...

What Breed is Bonnie?

Bonnie is a Cane Corso mix. I'm not that well-versed in that particular breed, so I did a bit of research on it. The following is from AKC.org

Corsi are intelligent, loyal, eager to please, versatile, and intensely loyal to their humans, but are also assertive and willful, and can end up owning an unwitting owner. As with any other big guardian dog, responsible breeding and early socialization with people and other dogs is vital.

Bonnie is 1.5 years old, and she weighs 59 lbs.

itv itv loading...

Bonnie has been making progress on gaining confidence in new settings.

itv itv loading...

Get our free mobile app

She may do best as the only pet in the home.

itv itv loading...

She is happy to be doted on and definitely a dog you need to meet outside the kennel to see her true personality. Bonnie's adoption fee is $200.

It Takes a Village will reopen on Tuesday, January 2, 2023, but you can fill out an application HERE. Adoption applications are being reviewed and they are doing adoptions by appointment

itv itv loading...

Find the Right Pet for Your Family

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

Read More: Huggable Indiana Puppy Wants to Get Adopted

Petting Zoos Within Driving Distance of the Tri-State Anyone who knows me knows that I prefer animals over people most days. I tell my boyfriend all of the time that when we retire, I want a little plot of land with some cows, goats, pigs, chickens, and a whole lot of dogs. A girl can dream, right? Sadly, since I can't have my own farm anytime soon, I guess I will settle for enjoying other people's animals, which means frequenting petting zoos and farms is pretty common for us. Luckily, I don't have to drive far to pet all the animals I can fit into a day. From elephants to highland cattle to Clydesdales and a coatimundi, the tristate offers a wide variety of petting zoos that can be visited in a short day trip. Next thing you know, you'll be making your own list of animals to have on your own dream farm like me.

