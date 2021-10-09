Imagine driving down the road and all of the sudden, someone throws a little doggie out of the window of their moving vehicle and then runs over it. That is what Karly Bowman witnessed yesterday. Fortunately, she did the brave thing and rushed it her the vet.

It happened on Diamond Ave westbound near Highway 65. Karly witnessed someone in a grey minivan toss a poor, helpless dog out of the window. The back tire of the minivan actually ran her over, too.

Without hesitation, Karly pulled over to check on the dog. Thankfully, she was still alive, so Karly rushed her to the St. Joe Vet Clinic. Peach stayed at the Emergency Pet Clinic overnight. They are giving her a 50/50 chance of surviving this serious trauma.

Her son gave her the name 'Princess Peach.'



Obviously, there are veterinary bills adding up, and our friends at It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue and Petunia's Resale for Rescue are covering the medical costs for Peach.

Karly Bowman will also be collecting donations Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the St. Phillips Craft Show.

If you would like to contribute to her emergency bills, please donate at ITVrescue.org/donate, paypal.me/ITVrescue, cash app $ITVrescue or Venmo @ITVrescue

To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

