Monique is our Pet of the Week from It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue. MO is 8 years young and unfortunately, she was surrendered when her lifetime human went to live in a nursing home.

She is a sweetheart once she has time to warm up so whoever gets lucky and approved will need some patience. She needs a home with no cats or young kids and would need a meet and greet with any possible fur siblings.

MO did go to daycare where she got along with dogs her size. She weighs 37lbs. Mo will be content being a lap buddy and a few walks- but she will definitely want her human's attention. This fluff ball needs a chance to live out her golden years with all the perks and upgrades she deserves.

Please complete a foster application. No obligation and no fee. Fostering is free and is a good way to ease MO into your life!

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

Evansville Location

Tuesdays 12-5 pm

Wednesdays 12-7 pm

Thursdays 12-5 pm

Fridays 12-5 pm

Saturdays 10 am-5 pm

Evansville location address:

1417 N. Stockwell Road

Evansville, Indiana 47715

Spencer County Location

Tuesdays 12-5 pm

Wednesdays 12-5 pm

Fridays 12-5 pm

Saturdays 12-5 pm

Spencer County facility is located at:

824 E County Road 800 North, Chrisney, IN 47611

ITV Volunteers and Fosters Facebook Group

What Are The Benefits of Fostering?

If you are on the fence about fostering, please check out this short video that may help you decide!

