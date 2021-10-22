Indiana No-Kill Rescue Rehoming Senior Yorkie with Loving Home After Owner Dies
Who will take care of your pets when you die? This is a sad topic to cover, but it's something to think about.
Ruby's Story
Let me introduce you to little Lucy. She's only 4 pounds, but she's all Yorkie, and just wants a loving home. I'm sure she's very confused right now. You see, her owner passed away, but her plan to have Ruby live with her family didn't work out.
They have bigger dogs, and with Ruby being so small, they were worried she would accidentally get hurt. Now Ruby is in a foster home with other small doggies, but she needs her own home.
Yorkies make Great Companions
Ruby is an older lady, at eleven years old, she could use a set of false teeth, if only they made those for dogs. Cats and kids could be ok for Ruby if they respect her age and size. Yorkies make great little companions. My Nana had one that never left her side. I really hope that our friends at It Takes a Village find her a loving home very soon.
Are Your Pets in Your Will?
If you have fur babies, think about who could give them a good home, should anything happen to you. It's very helpful to put that information in your will, then you know your wishes will be carried out.
It Takes a Village No-Kill Canine Rescue Evansville, IN
Lucy is an 11 year old female yorkie. Her owner sadly passed away and she was taken in by a family member. Unfortunately, they were concerned their big dogs were going to inadvertently hurt Lucy as this tiny gal weighs just 4 lbs. Lucy has been placed in a foster home with other small dogs and initial reports have been good. She previously lived with cats and does okay with kids that can respect her small size. She is missing most of her teeth (as evidenced by that little tongue that pokes out), but does well on soft food. In her previous home, she used potty pads. Lucy is used to being carried and doted on and we would love to help find her a home where that can continue. To adopt Lucy, apply at ITVrescue.org.