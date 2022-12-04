Bambino means baby in the dictionary. It's also the name of a babysitting app. But the Bambino I'm here to tell you about it is a sweetie pie doggie who basically escaped death this week.

It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue

So, It Takes a Village literally needs a village of people that can foster dogs like Bambino. He was given a new 'Leash' on life by gaining freedom from Evansville Animal Control.

About Bambino

Bambino is a male Mixed Breed. He and several others got their freedom ride to ITV from EACC and we are in dire need of fosters. The only way we can continue to rescue is for fosters to step forward so we can make room at the rescue. If you have not been an approved foster this year- please submit a foster application at ITVRescue.org

Pet Pictures with Santa

Santa is coming to help the homeless animals of ITV!! No appointment is necessary! Just come on out and let your pup, bunny, or kitty (or any pet except lions) tell Santa what they really want for Christmas! You can also bring your kids! The cost is only $15 and includes a 4x6 photo and digital file of your pet and Santa. All proceeds benefit the homeless animals of ITV.

Location is Daisy's Pet Playground, 1309B, N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715

Dates for pet pictures are:

Saturday, December 3, 2022, 11-4 p.m.

Saturday, December 10, 2022, 11-4 p.m.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!