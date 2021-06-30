Not to completely date myself here, but I remember traveling in the days before we all carried GPS in our pockets. I have used a road atlas for interstate travel and good old fashion maps for in-state travel. I've even printed my fair share of maps and directions from websites like Google Maps and Mapquest.

In 2021, my preferred method to get directions is the WAZE app. It utilizes user feedback to create a real-time driving experience alerting drivers to closures, construction, road hazards, stalled vehicles, slow-moving traffic, and even police presence.

Another popular app that I use in 2021 is the Nextdoor App which connects neighbors in online forums to share community happenings, crime watch, and general neighborhood conversations like lawn care, pet sitting, and auto repair. This is where I read that the City of Evansville has partnered with WAZE.

Evansville's Director of Communications, Noah Stubbs, shared the news saying,

As summer travel increases, we wanted to remind you of a way you can stay up-to-date on the latest street closures and hazards. The City of Evansville has a partnership with WAZE Connected Citizens program, which is a free social navigation app that we use to notify the public on traffic hazards. Official road closures will be posted under the username EvansvilleIN

There are currently a number of road closures across the city of Evansville due to water main replacements. I opened up the WAZE app on my Samsung to see where the current closures are located. I found a number of them on Evansville's northside as well as on the west and south sides as well. Keep scrolling to see the current closures.

