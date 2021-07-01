You Can Now Legally Shoot off Fireworks in Evansville, Here’s the Rules

It's officially here, it's 4th of July week, and that means we're going to be hearing more fireworks shooting off than usual. Did you know in the city of Evansville it's actually only legal to shoot off fireworks on certain dates and not year-round? It's true! In Evansville, you can legally start setting off fireworks on June 29th and go through July 9th. There are also certain times you can set fireworks off too. I created a quick handy guide below that tells you all you need to know about how and when to set off fireworks so you can make sure you're following the law, and not get yourself a fine.

Here's What You Need to Know about Setting off Fireworks in Evansville If you're wanting to celebrate the 4th of July with a boom, make sure you follow these rules set forth by municipal code 9.10.020

And don't forget to stay safe when deciding to shoot off fireworks. While it may seem like harmless fun we definitely need to remember that these are explosives we're working with, and you should always take precautions to keep everyone safe. In fact, just the other day my friend Liberty's house almost caught fire when someone shot off a firework a street over from hers, and it caught some dry brush next to her house on fire.

Kat also recently shared some really great tips to keep yourself safe while setting off fireworks. With these rules, we can all make sure to have a happy and safe 4th of July. And if you're like me, I'd rather just leave the fireworks to the pros, and go watch them get shot off over the riverfront. That's my kinda firework show, sit back and enjoy someone else setting them off! Have a happy and safe 4th of July weekend!

