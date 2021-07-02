Newburgh’s Splash Pad Reopens Just in Time for July 4th Weekend

We have some good news for Newburgh residents that have been waiting to cool off this summer. The new splash pad playground at the Lou Dennis Community Park is ready to reopen. The splash pad had some mechanical issues that needed to be addressed. They also took the opportunity to remedy the slippery part of the splash pad.

You will want to have your kiddoes wear swim shoes or Crocs, because the blue portion is now rough on your feet. The splash pad is open everyday from 10:00 A.M -7:00 P.M.

The splash pad at Lou Dennis Community Park will open back up Friday, July 2, 2021 at 10:00am. We are very happy that we are able to have the splash pad up and running right in time for the holiday weekend. We want let everyone know that during the time the splash pad was down we took all the comments that we heard and addressed some of the issues at the park, mainly the slickness of the blue section of concrete. We have have sealed that section with a grit sealant. It does feel like you are walking on sand, so little ones might want to wear water shoes. We also ask that children not run while in the splash pad area, any area that is wet has the potential to be slippery. We also want to announce that next weekend, July 10th, we will be hosting a Splash Bash at the park from 10am-2pm. There will be food trucks, games, activities, and music. We would love to see everyone there. We will also take the opportunity on this day to thank the sponsors that helped make this phase a reality.