Evansville Otters Jacob’s Village Night Postponed To July 8th

July 1st was scheduled to be a fun night at historic Bosse Field to benefit Jacob's Village, but unfortunately, the weather had other plans. The annual fundraising night has been rescheduled to Thursday, July 8th. If you had tickets to the July 1st benefit game, those tickets will be honored at the July 8th date. Here's what Jacob's Village said about the postponement:

* IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT * Tonight’s Jacob’s Village Benefit￼ game has been MOVED to Thursday, July 8th due to weather conditions. All Jacob‘s Village Benefit game tickets issued for tonight‘s game will be honored one week from today on Thursday, July 8th! Our benefit game will still include a night packed with great baseball, post-game fireworks, free popcorn, half pot raffle, $2 beer night, Live DJ, door prizes and more!! Thanks for your support!

All of the fun events to look forward to will still be happening just a week later than expected. Plus the event will still benefit Jacob's Village which does much great work in our community. If you aren't familiar with Jacob's Village they work to create a neighborhood community for adults with functional disabilities where they can have access to housing, staff, and support for daily living activities. Jacob's Village also helps create programs to increase independent living skills as well as social skills.

If you won't be able to make it to the Jacob's Village benefit night with the Otters, you can still help them out by making a donation, here. In my opinion, the perfect summer night in Evansville is spent cheering on the Evansville Otters at Bosse Field, and that night is even sweeter when it's a benefit to such a great local organization.

