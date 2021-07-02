It's the 4th of July holiday weekend and Friday After 5 has an incredible lineup planned for its 7th week of the season. Among the highlights- the much-anticipated reunion of the Velvet Bombers, one of Owensboro's most legendary bands, and a powerful tribute to Vietnam soldiers from right here in the Commonwealth.

Here's a look at who will be on stage tonight!

As you can see, one of the biggest and most memorable highlights of the night will be the arrival of the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall. That moving monument contains the names of over 1,000 Kentuckians who were killed in action, were held as Prisoners of War and some who are still officially listed as Missing in Action. The fact that the Wall will arrive just in time for the 4th of July weekend will certainly cement its impact even more. The project aims to provide all Kentuckians, and certainly Friday After 5 goers, an "opportunity to pay homage to those who gave their all."



And, of course, in addition to this powerful display, there will multiple stages and bands along the "Mile of Music."

Dustin Taylor on the Rocks: 5pm-7pm at the Atmos Energy Courtyard

Rockturnal Emissions: 6-9:30pm at the Holiday Inn

Larry Maglinger's Rod Stewart Tribute: 6:30pm-8pm, Jagoe Homes Patio Stage Descent: 7pm-9pm at the Romain Subaru Overlook The Velvet Bombers- 8:30pm-10pm on the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage Tyrone Dunn and Kinfoke: 8pm-11:30pm on the Ruoff Party Stage Descent: 7pm-9pm at the Romain Subaru Overlook And inside Cannon Hall at the RiverPark Center, the first Worship on the Water is set. For God & Country is set to play from 6pm to 9pm. Plus, there will be Backyard Movies and a cornhole tournament at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and there will be food trucks and vendors at the Kroger Street Fair.