Everything You Need To Know Before Attending Evansville’s Fireworks Show

Downtown Evansville's annual 4th of July fireworks show is happening this weekend and there are a few things you might want to know about before attending.

Evansville has one of the biggest and best fireworks show in the area. It's an annual tradition where people from all over the Tri-State gather along the Ohio River to celebrate America and watch in amazement at the fireworks along the riverfront. The 2020 fireworks display at the riverfront was canceled due to safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. However, the show will go on as planned in 2021.

You can be a part of Evansville's Fireworks on the Ohio, Sunday, July 4th at the Ohio Riverfront in Downtown Evansville. The event is FREE to attend. Along with the fireworks show beginning around 9:15 PM, you can get there early to get a good spot for the show and enjoy food trucks and other activities that will start at 6 PM.

As you know, this isn't the only opportunity you have this weekend to take the family to see amazing fireworks displays. We have a complete guide to all of the Evansville area fireworks shows happening this weekend. You can see when and where these shows will be by clicking here.

If you are planning on attending Evansville's Fireworks on the Ohio this Sunday, there are a few things that you might want to know about beforehand. Downtown Evansville, Indiana posted a few frequently asked questions that pertain to the fireworks show this year. You can see everything you need to know about the fireworks show below.

