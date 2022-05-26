Evansville Wartime Museum’s 5th Anniversary Celebration Includes Historic Plane Ride Fundraiser

One of the most patriotic things you can do this Memorial Day Weekend is to join the Evansville Wartime Museum's 5th Anniversary Celebration. This Saturday, May 28, 2022, you have the opportunity to ride in a few different and very unique airplanes. Local pilots will be volunteering their time and planes to raise money for the Evansville Wartime Museum.

The celebration will include live music, food & drinks, plus very special historic displays.

Forest Gottman is the Executive Director of the Evansville Wartime Museum

$150 Min Donation Rides

Republic RC-3 post-WWII SeaBee

Beechcraft Staggerwing

The Republic RC-3 post-WWII seaplane can actually land on the water.

$100 Min Donation Rides

1950s Piper PA 22/20

Piper PA 28 235

Cessna 182 RG Skylane

Cessna 177N Cardinal

Mooney M20

Evansville's War History

We had the opportunity to tour the Evansville Wartime Museum last year (See pics below) And it really tells the story of how Evansville played a huge part in the war. I learned a lot, and there is a lot of memorabilia on display too.

Special Flight Information: Each aircraft can hold 2 adults and 1 child or a combination of children no more than 3. Minimum donation + Museum Admission ($11) to ride in a fascinating, historic plane over Evansville! These local pilots will be donating their time and planes to help raise funds for the Evansville Wartime Museum.

Please call the museum at (812) 424-7461 to reserve your spot on one of these planes today!

