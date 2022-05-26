Hattie’s Hill Farmhouse/Cottage Airbnb is a Hidden Gem in Western Kentucky

Whether you're looking for a quick getaway or needing a break from life for a while this hidden cottage in Western Kentucky is sure to be the sanctuary you need.

A HIDDEN GEM

Just when you think you know all about where you live you do some discovering and find there is so much more. I was recently powering searching the Airbnb website looking for unique places in Kentucky and Hattie's popped up. Then I realized it is right here in Maceo, Kentucky.

ALL ABOUT HATTIE'S HILL COTTAGE & VINEYARD

There are so many things to love about this place. Let's start with the fact that you can rent the full house on the property or the guest cottage and both have use of the gorgeous pool.

Here's the description of the properties from Airbnb;

Beautiful Victorian-inspired farmhouse on a historic family farm. The farm has been in our family since 1838 !! Furnishings reflect original artwork and unique collections from our life living on four continents. Cottage sits behind our home (see photo) . NOTE- The main house may have large groups ... pool and outside areas share spaces ...Near Owensboro, Rockport, Hawesville & Lewisport...There is ONLY ONE bedroom which can be made into EITHER two California twins OR one California king -Wifi ..Smart TV... use your Netflix and so on with this TV ...Direct tv SOMETIMES... The kitchen has everything you need ..Eating/workspace. Comfortable recliner chairs ... Use of pool/ plenty of places to roam on farm.

TAKE A TOUR OF THE FARMHOUSE

What a beautiful place to have your morning coffee.

Middle eastern bedroom.

New Zealand room king bed with handmade art quilt.

Thai room ....Adult bedroom area .... Two twin beds ... VERY small room ..... no closet

Do you play? Tap a little tune on this Baby Grand Piano. Just keep the kids away.

Dining Room

Kid's play room.

Path to herb & vegetable garden.

100 + year old barn ...on the Barn Quilt square trail for Daviess County.

Koi pond with fish that are over over 30 years old!

Enjoy a dip in the pool or relax on the deck.

STROLL THRU THE COTTAGE

The cottage sits on the back of the property. It is separate from the farmhouse but just a stone's throw away.

Cottage is made for only two people. You may not bring extra guests to stay at cottage or swim.

These beds can be kept apart as twin beds or pushed together to make a King size bed.

Cozy sitting area.

The perfect pint size kitchen.

Hattie's Hill is the perfect staycation getaway if you live near Owensboro-Daviess County or in the Tri-State Area.

