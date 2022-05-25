Newburgh Cancels Fireworks Display for 2022, But Shares Hope for Fireworks Next Year

The Newburgh Riverfront won't be hosting big explosions over the river this year.

Newburgh Cancels Annual Fireworks

Over the last few years, the Newburgh fireworks show has seemed a little shaky. They have had several issues with the river flooding which caused problems with the pyrotechnics, and it just seems like in the last few years Newburgh has really worked hard to try to pull the grand fireworks show off. Unfortunately in 2022, there won't be a fireworks show in Downtown Newburgh.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Historic Newburgh Inc. wrote:

It is with great sadness that we announce Historic Newburgh, Inc. will not hold the annual fireworks on the Newburgh Riverfront this year. This difficult decision was made by our board of directors after several months of discussion about planning and logistics for the event. As a small non-profit organization, we have struggled in recent years to find volunteers and funding to hold the event. We are at the mercy of the ricver levels and with new developments along the riverfront, the launch zone options have become extremely limited. Unfortunately, we do not have a backup location within the town limits that meets the safety and distance criteria required by law for the size of fireworks used in our show. The cost for canecellation of the show due to the river being too high is one that, as such a small non-profit organization, Historic Newburgh, In. cannot full take on. We hope you join us in downtown Newburgh for other events we have planned throughout the year including Strawberry Social, Newburgh Farmers Market, Downtown Newburgh Ghost Walks, Halloween Illuminations, Newburgh Celebrates Christmas, and Winterlights. Any questions or media inquiries can be directed to Troy Wells at 812-853-2815 or director@historicnewburgh.org

Hope for Next Year

While it's definitely a bummer to see that Newburgh won't have a fireworks show this year, the good news is, that there is hope for next year! Historic Newburgh, Inc. also shared to Facebook that they are working with their pyrotechnics company, as well as Newburgh Fire Department, Police Department, US Coast Guard, and others in the community, to hopefully be able to secure an alternative location for launching the fireworks.

So hopefully next year the Newburgh riverfront sky will be lit up bright for the 4th of July! In the meantime, there are still plenty of other great fireworks displays in the Tri-State to enjoy.

