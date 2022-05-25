If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted recently poking a little fun at his students who seem to forget they have lockers and don't have to carry everything they own in their backpacks.

Indiana Principal Creates Hilarious 'Love Shack' Parody Video

While most schools will include a reminder to students to clean out their lockers or desks before they head out for summer break in the daily announcements, Mr. Allen took it a step further as he usually does. In the past, Mike has announced snow days along with other routine announcements through parody songs and videos he creates and shares on the school's Facebook page, as well as his YouTube channel, The Parody Principal.

For example, his farewell to COVID-19 to the tune of Elton John's "Candle in the Wind."

Or, his farewell to mask mandates to the tune of "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley.

There's also this parody of the 1985 hit, "Take on Me" by A-Ha he created as a farewell to students just before school let out for Christmas break.

Pretty talented, right? I never had a principal that did anything close to this. Of course, Facebook, YouTube, and well, the internet weren't things when I was in grade school, middle school, or high school (yes, I'm old).

Allen's most recent parody is a take on the B-52's classic, and wedding reception staple, "Love Shack." Instead of singing about a club out in the country like the band, Mr. Allen's version is a reminder to students they don't have to carry their whole lives in their backpacks. Take a look (and listen) to "(Heavy) Backpack" featuring not only Principal Allen but what appears to be every single student at Evansville Christian School.

Bravo, everyone! Bravo! I can't wait to see the next one which I assume will be some type of "welcome back" when the new school year begins in August.

[Source: Evansville Christian School via Facebook]