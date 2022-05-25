Skateboard enthusiasts (and the rest of the general public) got their first look at what will eventually become Sunset Skatepark along the Evansville riverfront on Wednesday with the City's release of the project's concept art.

According to the City of Evansville, the design for the all-concrete skatepark was created by Hunger Skateparks and "features requested during a March public input session."

The journey to get to this point began over a year ago in January 2021 when the Evansville Parks Department and a few passionate skateboarding fans determined a new park was needed as Lamasco Skatepark on the city's west side was/is to a point where it is unsafe and beyond repair after over two decades of use. The group launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the new park. 10 months later, in November of 2021, announced the fundraising goal had been met, and the project would move forward.

The park will be located between Mickey's Kingdom Playground and the new Evansville Water & Sewer Utility Sunrise Pump Station on Riverside Drive. By the looks of the concept art, it will feature a wide variety of ramps, rails, steps, and more for riders to use for any combination of tricks.

Construction on the park is expected to start this fall. No estimated completion or opening date was announced by the city.

[Source: City of Evansville]

