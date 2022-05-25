Hyundai Recalling 239,000 Vehicles Due To Exploding Seat Belt Parts

If you drive a Hyundai car, you might want to be aware of this recall.

Earlier this year, Hyundai had a recall for certain vehicles that can catch fire even if the engines have been turned off. That recall seemed from a contamination in the antilock brake control module that can cause an electrical short. Owners of those vehicles should have already been contacted, but now a new round of recalls is being announced. Korean automaker, Hyundai, has announced 239,000 cars in the U.S. because parts of the seat belts are exploding.

Hyundai And Kia Recall 1.9 Million Vehicles In U.S. For Airbag And Brake Light Problems Getty Images loading...

Hyundai Seat Belt Recall

According to NPR, this recall involves the driver's and front passenger's seat belt pretensioners. These pretensioners are the things that lock your seat belt in place whenever you brake real fast or there is a sudden impact. The recall has been issued because the pretensioners can explode upon deployment and send shrapnel throughout the vehicle. NPR goes on to say:

The recall, which expands and replaces three previous recalls, includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs, or hybrid electric vehicles. Vehicles repaired under the previous recalls will need to be brought to dealerships again for the new remedy.

As of this writing, there have been three injuries have been reported, two in the U.S. and one in Singapore, according to NPR.

Owners of these vehicles should be notified by Hyundai by July 15th. They will then be able to take their vehicles to Hyundai dealerships where the seat belt pretensioners will be fitted with a cap. This, of course, will come at no cost to the owners.

