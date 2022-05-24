Country music wins American Idol. That's always great. But it's happened before. Uh, Carrie Underwood and Scotty McCreery, anyone?

NOAH THOMPSON IS THE FIRST KENTUCKY AMERICAN IDOL CHAMP

Throw a fifth name onto that list and put an asterisk beside it. Noah Thompson isn't just the latest country vocalist to claim the big trophy, but he is also the first KENTUCKIAN to win the long-running talent competition. And hometown Louisa, Kentucky couldn't be more thrilled. They have been cheering Noah on throughout the entire process. Of course, they're going to have to change that sign.

NOAH THOMPSON WAS FITTINGLY RAISED ALONG THE 'COUNTRY MUSIC HIGHWAY'

How fitting is it that Kentucky's first representative in the American Idol winner's circle grew up on U.S. 23, otherwise known as the Country Music Highway. No less that Loretta Lynn (Van Lear), Crystal Gayle (Paintsville), the Judds (Ashland), Chris Stapleton (Staffordsville), Ricky Skaggs, Keith Whitley (Sandy Hook), Billy Ray Cyrus (Flatwoods), Dwight Yoakam and Patty Loveless (both are Pikeville natives) were born or were raised along the stretch of road in far eastern Kentucky. Tom T. Hall is also mentioned among the Country Music Highway artists, even though he was born and raised several miles away in Tick Ridge.

Those superstars, legends, and icons have always given the communities along U.S. 23 reason to celebrate, and now they can add one more party to the list. I can imagine what households in Louisa felt like when THIS happened Sunday night.

NOAH THOMPSON'S 'ONE DAY TONIGHT' SHOULD BE AN OFFICIAL SINGLE NOW

The humble 20-year-old construction worker's "One Day Tonight" has been made available on streaming platforms, and, from a professional standpoint, I think it needs to be named an "official" release. You certainly have to strike while the iron is THIS hot.

In the meantime, Noah will bask in the profound upending his life just experienced. But it looks like that good old Kentucky humility will be a guiding force in this young man's career if this post of thanks is any indication.

Check out the Good Morning America interview featuring Noah and runner-up HunterGirl.

NOAH THOMPSON'S WORDS OF ENCOURAGEMENT FROM FRANKFORT

And social media was THRILLED by Sunday night's result, as well. Governor Andy Beshear was among the many fans with a word of congratulations and encouragement.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman is also a huge fan.

That reference from the lieutenant governor was to Kentucky native Justin Thomas who won his second PGA Championship Sunday. It WAS a great Kentucky weekend, wasn't it?

COUNT THE KSP AMONG NOAH THOMPSON FANS

The Kentucky State Police also jumped in with their salute to Noah Thompson.

NOAH THOMPSON/AMERICAN IDOL CHAMP ALMOST DIDN'T HAPPEN

Do you know that this whole thing almost didn't happen?

A CERTAIN LEGENDARY ROCKER IS GLAD IT DID

Noah also has the attention of ROCK legends, as well; one of them even calls him her friend.

We can't congratulate Noah Thompson enough and cannot wait to hear his music. He's only 20 so we will have a lot of it to enjoy.

