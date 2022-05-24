Kentucky Kitten Trying to Help His Mom Work Will Make You Laugh Out Loud [PHOTOS]

Attention Cat Lovers! If ever there were ever a bunch of cats you could fall head over paws with it is these quirky Kentucky kitties from Stanley.

SAY HELLO TO THE WHITLEDGE FAMILY

CHRISSY WHITLEDGE CHRISSY WHITLEDGE loading...

Angel here and I have known Chrissy since I was a kid. We ran around together and played soccer at Apollo High School back in the day. Chrissy Whitledge and her three kiddos are probably one of the coolest and most laid-back fun families you're ever gonna meet.

Chrissy told me she is allergic to cats but not her crew because they are Siberian and hypo-allergenic.

They are mostly found in Russia and Ukraine. They started showing up in the US in the 1990s. They are considered hypoallergenic. Siberians are fearless and easygoing. They are like having a cat in a dogs body. They are playful and energetic. They also like water which is unusual for cats. They are happy to see you when you get home oftentimes running to the door to see you. They are all full of personality, but are very different.

MEET KNOW, HARRY, & RICCO

Knox apparently rules the roost around the house. Chrissy says "He is the boss!"

CHRISSY WHITLEDGE CHRISSY WHITLEDGE loading...

Knox when he was a baby. Preparing to do a little reading or stop someone else from trying too LOL.

CHRISSY WHITLEDGE CHRISSY WHITLEDGE loading...

CHRISSY WHITLEDGE CHRISSY WHITLEDGE loading...

As you can tell Knox isn't amused with having his picture taken. He can't be bothered.

CHRISSY WHITLEDGE CHRISSY WHITLEDGE loading...

This photo screams pay attention to me I'm adorable.

CHRISSY WHITLEDGE CHRISSY WHITLEDGE loading...

Harry is very chill and only prefers Caroline. As you can tell by the way he has draped himself across her like he is claiming her.

CHRISSY WHITLEDGE CHRISSY WHITLEDGE loading...

Harry loves to lay around on the furniture.

CHRISSY WHITLEDGE CHRISSY WHITLEDGE loading...

On the counter.

CHRISSY WHITLEDGE CHRISSY WHITLEDGE loading...

Just look at the amusement in their faces as they pose for a family photo!

CHRISSY WHITLEDGE CHRISSY WHITLEDGE loading...

Ricco has no idea that he gets on anyone's nerves and wants everyone to pay attention to him. He’s the baby!

CHRISSY WHITLEDGE CHRISSY WHITLEDGE loading...

Chrissy told us a bit more about Ricco because he's such a character;

We got Ricco right after Christmas from a place called Sestra Siberians. Ricco had a broken leg when he was smaller. After his leg healed we picked him up in Bloomington Indiana. He is little but mighty. His broken leg has never stood in his way. He does not like to be bored! He loves to be in the same room as me. He follows me around from room to room. If I pick him up he will (in a fun way) try to nip at my arm. Often times he will bite at my leg just to say hey I’m still here! He demands attention from anyone. He’s not a lap cat instead he’s always into something. He picks on the other cats..they get very little sleep when he’s around. He sleeps with me at night. If I get into bed he comes running. Often times he will even put his head on my pillow too. That’s the only time he willingly gets that close. He takes a few cat naps during the day I think to plan his next shenanigans. If I sit at the bar to eat he gets on the bar to see what I’m eating….if I get on the computer he begs for my attention. He wants everyone to know he’s awake and to make sure he’s seen!

CHRISSY WHITLEDGE CHRISSY WHITLEDGE loading...

We get the most work done around here while they are all asleep typically during the day bc when they are awake they demand attention either from each other or humans.

RICCO WANTS TO HELP CHRISSY WORK

Monday morning Chrissy was attempting to get some work done early and he wasn't having it. He wanted to help her check some things off her list.

CHRISSY WHITLEDGE CHRISSY WHITLEDGE loading...

HELLO MOM! Whatcha doin?

CHRISSY WHITLEDGE CHRISSY WHITLEDGE loading...

MOM HEY MOM! THIS DOESN'T TASTE LIKE CAT FOOD!

CHRISSY WHITLEDGE CHRISSY WHITLEDGE loading...

WHAT'S THIS I SPY?!

CHRISSY WHITLEDGE CHRISSY WHITLEDGE loading...

JUST A LITTLE BIT FURTHER AND IT'S MINE!

CHRISSY WHITLEDGE CHRISSY WHITLEDGE loading...

NO WORK FOR YOU TODAY MOM!

Ricco seems to think all eyes should be on him. I don't think Chrissy got much work done. I think I'd rather be playing with an adorable kitten than doing work.

Owensboro Cat Think's He's A Person FOR REAL! Let's be honest you're either a cat person or you're not. Cats are fickle and funny but we found an Owensboro cat who thinks he's a person. We think you'll love him.