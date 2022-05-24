Yard Party season has begun here at the Townsquare Media offices in Owensboro. Last Friday, we played host the Opportunity Center, who came out and grilled burgers and hot dogs and sold $5 sack lunches. This Friday's yard party is going to be a little bit different. We're teaming up with the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center for a blood drive at the WBKR/WOMI studios.

WKRBC

And, for some added incentive, we're giving you the chance to win concert tickets just for donating.

To be eligible to donate blood to WKRBC, here are the current donor guidelines:

1) Must be at least 17 years old. You can donate at 16 w/ parental consent.



2) Donors must weigh 115 pounds

3) Make sure you eat and drink well before and after donation

4) Check your medications with Bloodmobile staff

5) Bring photo ID

And your donation is vitally important. The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is the only supplier of blood products and components to Owensboro Health, Ohio County Healthcare and four other hospitals in western Kentucky. Plus, WKRBC supplies blood for three different Air Evac units in the area as well.

WKRBC

On Friday, WKRBC's Bloodmobile will be set up in the WBKR parking lot at 3301 Frederica Street. The hours of operation will be 9am to 3pm and you're invited to swing by and make your donation. Reservations are not required and walk ups are completely welcome and encouraged.

If you join us and donate, we're going to enter you for a chance to win tickets to see Jake Owen in concert at the Owensboro Sportscenter. Jake's Up There Down Here Tour is set to roll into town on Thursday, November 10th with special guest Travis Denning.

Jake Owen

Tickets are on sale NOW at OwensboroTickets.com.

By the way, an update for you from the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center. They recent;y announced plans to acquire a second bloodmobile and fundraising measures to help them get there. As of this story, WKRBC needs just $45,000 more dollars to completely pay for that new bus. Production on it is set to begin soon and officials hope for the center to have it in operation by January of 2023.