Red Swing Coffee is the newest place in Owensboro to get your caffeine fix. When you need a cup of Joe to get a burst of energy, check out the menu and take a look inside.

Red Swing Coffee is already making its mark in downtown Owensboro. They had their Grand Opening over the weekend so customers could sample their decadent waffles and coffee. Social media lit up over, so I wanted to find out more about this quant cafe' with a beautiful view.

Red Swing Coffee Opened in Downtown Owensboro

Owned and operated by Brittney and Brandon Dukes, Red Swing Coffee is now open in downtown Owensboro. It's a great place for sipping a latte and enjoying a bite to eat.

Here's their inspiring journey of how Red Swing Coffee began.

"Our first conversations, our first what if’s, our plans for the future - all began in a RED SWING in Brittney’s parents’ backyard. The RED SWING has become a symbol of our relationship and love for one another and currently resides in our own backyard.

In July 2021, we purchased a bakery and knew it was only a matter of time before it would develop into something more. Something began to brew in our hearts. We wanted to create a commonplace for people to come together, to enjoy each other’s company, and in essence, “somewhere you feel free.” We wanted to pair our sweets treats with savory drinks. After searching for the right place, we discovered a place downtown Owensboro; the perfect place to serve the entire community in a central location. The location comes with a view of the blue bridge and convenient access to walk the beautiful riverfront." ​

Red Swing Coffee Menu

They have a latte option, espresso, cappuccino, cold brew coffee, hot cocoa, and many more great drink options. Be sure to check out the delicious hot, iced, and blended drinks on the menu. Open for breakfast and lunch, enjoy a unique and creative twist on a waffle, or grab a chicken wrap and a cup of soup for the road. Do you have a sweet tooth? Something from the bakery should do the trick!

1000/10 out of 10 stars! Waffles are so fun and creative. (Monkey business is super good) Mixtape ice coffee is better than Starbucks! - Alexandria Haire

WILDFLOWERS WAFFLES

"Our goal is to create an atmosphere where you feel free, while also providing decadent sweet treats, delicious meal items, and the best dose of caffeine in town. We want all of our customers to find peace, a sense of freedom, and hopefully so much more at RED SWING COFFEE."

BLENDED FREEBIRD

Katherine Newton Oh, I am excited to try your affogato. I haven’t had a decent one since I was in a little Italian neighborhood in NY. -

Brenda Hamilton Where are you located? -

Red Swing Coffee Location

Nestled just a block from the Ohio River, the cafe' has a great view of the Blue Bridge.

112 Allen St. Owensboro, KY 42303 - Behind Mellow Mushroom

Cool atmosphere, great people...The Chuck & Cindy hot coffee is YUM! - Bret Maynard

Head to the Owensboro Riverfront to grab a cup of coffee or tea, and relax in the café. It's truly a unique coffeehouse and cafe.

