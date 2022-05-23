USDA Says Ham Sold at Popular Illinois Grocery Store May Not be Fully Cooked

Like a nice ham sandwich? If so, I'm sure you'd like your ham fully cooked, right?

Well, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says you might want to be aware of a potential issue due to "underprocessing."

That's federal agency speak for undercooked, but why not a recall instead of just a warning?

FSIS.USDA.gov:

A recall was not requested because it is believed that the product is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

However, that doesn't mean you might not have it at home.

The ham in question is Great Value Black Forest Ham Water Added with a Best if used by 07/15/22 expiration date.

The Great Value label means it's ham sold at Walmart grocery stores in Illinois.

Indiana, and Ohio Walmart locations are also on the warning list.

Here's the good news, the USDA says "there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products."

The USDA also urges the public "not to consume" the undercooked ham. They also mention either tossing the package in the trash or return the ham to the Walmart store you made the purchase.

Sure, it's going to be a bit of inconvenience but then again so is getting ill from undercooked ham.

If there's anything that I'm hyper-aware of (believe me, there's not too much) it's meat that might get me sick.

I don't mess with that stuff, and if you're trying to avoid some sort of illness or hospital visit, I recommend you do the same.

You can always get another stack of ham for a delicious sandwich later.

