One of America’s Luxury Destination Resorts is in Missouri

This world-class resort is just a few short hours away from the Tri-States and one of the coolest places to stay.

Big Cedar Lodge was named one of the best resort destination places to visit out of 18 in America. The resort is located in Ridgedale, Missouri just outside of Branson, and overlooks Table Rock Lake. Now, this is a place I can relax and unwind.

The resort has golf, plenty of dining, and a spa, you can also fish, shop, and do seasonal activities that everyone can enjoy throughout the year. This resort provides a once-in-a-lifetime experience that gives you everything you want in one place. Something for the family, something to relax and chill. Other resorts making the list are Primland - Meadows of Dan, Virginia, Grand View Lodge - Nisswa, Minnesota, and Grand Hotel - Mackinac Island, Michigan.