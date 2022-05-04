Willie Nelson Performing At Illinois State Fair This Summer

The Legend and country icon Willie Nelson was just announced as a grandstand performer for the Illinois State Fair.

Willie Nelson and Friends will be taking the grandstand stage at the Illinois State Fair on Tuesday, August 16. Elle King will be opening up for him, and tickets for the concert will go on sale this Saturday, May 7. Previously announced for the fair include Sam Hunt (Friday, August 12), Brooks & Dunn (Sunday, August 14), and Jon Pardi (Thursday, August 18). Tickets for all of these concerts are on sale now.

This will be Willie Nelson's 13th time performing at the Illinois State Fair between 1979 and current, so he is no stranger to the fair grandstand stage. This, however, will be Elle King's first time and the fair and what a way to be introduced to the fair by opening up for Willie Nelson.

The Illinois State Fair runs August 11 to August 21 in Springfield, Illinois.