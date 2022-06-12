Midwest Genius Makes Waterpark with Excavator

Well, this is one way to have fun in the summer.

One dad just got the award for Uncle of the Year when he decided to not spend money on buying a pool, but to make one himself. He used an excavator to dig and dig and dig until the "pool" filled itself with rainwater, and the pure joy on the kid's faces as he continues to make the "pool" bigger is worth every second of working on the swimming hole.

Just think you can use this spot for swimming in the summer and ice skating in the winter if it freezes well enough, and we all know midwest weather it can get pretty cold during the winter. This could be a year-round watering hole. So dads, take it from this guy if you have the space and don't have money for a pool just dig one yourself.

