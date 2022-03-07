Watch As A Dog Train Becomes a Show Stopper For Bystanders

Someone, please make one of these for dos in the Tri-States.

Some bystanders who were just driving down the round saw something unusual on the sidewalk. As they got closer, they saw a man on a riding lawnmower pulling a dog train. The train "cars" seem to be made out of plastic barrels, with canopies on top to shade the dogs and a few have cages (I'm sure to keep some dogs from jumping out).

It looks like too that there are pictures of the dogs on the side of the barrel so each dog has their own seat. This is a great idea, especially for all the parades that happen in the Tri-States this would be fun to watch. All of the dogs look like they are living their best life. Humane societies could do this to advertise adoptions for dogs in parades, or just through town.

