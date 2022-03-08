Watch Cute Pug Try and Bite Fish Through Aquarium Glass

Watch Cute Pug Try and Bite Fish Through Aquarium Glass

ViralHog

Usually, we see cats trying to eat fish, but not this time.

Get our free mobile app

Scrappy is your typical pug, just like to run and play and watch fish swim in their owner's aquarium and try and eat them. I loved my pug Pugsley, but he wasn't the brightest dog I've ever owned, and I think Scrappy is just like him. In the video, you can watch Scrappy try to catch the fish with his teeth only to be blocked by the glass in the aquarium.

Oh, Scrappy, nice try there buddy. At least he looks cute trying to catch the fish and hopefully he doesn't figure out that he can jump on the top of the tank and use his paw. Although, pugs are a little on the bulky side for their body weight. I am pretty sure the top of the tank would collapse in, cats are definitely lighter in that area. Someone get Scrappy a new chew toy (maybe of a fish) please.

Watching the video makes me miss my Pugster, and now I want a pug puppy again.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
Filed Under: pet videos, ViralHog
Categories: Photos, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top