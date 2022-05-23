Pageant season is upon us and the gowns, crowns, and sashes are everywhere. Kentucky recently crowned a new Miss Voluptuous winner and she's from Owensboro.

ARE WE HAVING DEJA VU?!

This may all sound very familiar, almost like you've heard it before and you would be right. Kentucky's very first Miss Voluptuous was from right here in Owensboro. Meghan Mizell became the first-ever winner of the pageant for the Bluegrass State. She was crowned in March of 2021 and used her reign to encourage women to actively support other women in all they do.

MEGHAN MIZELL MEGHAN MIZELL loading...

She works full-time for a law firm here in Owensboro, has her own personal blog website, loves photography, and is a momma to Jack-Jack the terrier who has his own Instagram page. She is pretty darn fantastic.

MEGHAN MIZELL MEGHAN MIZELL loading...

Meet Jack Jack.

Video from Miss Voluptuous Pageants YouTube channel

WHAT IS THE MISS VOLUPTUOUS PAGEANT?

The Miss Voluptuous International Pageant is a plus-size pageant system, that isn’t looking for someone to model their crown. Their contestants are so much more than just beautiful faces. These women want to make a difference and use their voices to be heard loud and clear. The pageant has been exclusively in the United Kingdom until last year when the pageant expanded to the United States.

The Miss Voluptuous Pageant system is a sisterhood of curvy plus-size women who love to empower, elevate, and celebrate women of all shapes and sizes who love service and community. Society defines beauty as thin and lightweight but there are circumstances that don’t let every woman have that figure.

KENTUCKY'S MISS VOLUPTUOUS 2022

COURTNEY HATFIELD COURTNEY HATFIELD loading...

Ms. Voluptous Kentucky 2022/23

Meet Courtney Hatfield.

Courtney was crowned Ms. Voluptuous Kentucky 2022/2023 on May 19, 2022. Courtney proudly advocates for her platform, LGBTQ+ fairness, and equity which she holds dear to her heart because she is a member of the community. She hopes to educate everyone on equity and inclusion and promote and ensure LGBTQ+ visibility and affirmation.

Courtney is on track to compete in the Ms. Voluptuous International pageant, next April in Pittsburg, PA. In the months coming, she can’t wait to include everyone in her fundraisers, see everyone at the events she attends and is prepared to give everyone the love and support everyone needs and deserves.