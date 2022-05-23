Kentucky Teen Signs Letter of Intent to Become a Plumber? Yep

All over the country, high school seniors are graduating and planning their college and career choices and paths. Some might take a few classes or courses to help them start a business, a few might attend a two-year or four-year university and work toward a degree, and others might enter into an apprenticeship or a trade school. Whatever the choice is, it's an exciting time of self-exploration and independence.

My nephew who's graduating in California is a full-time job at an auto mechanics and body shop. He loves working on cars and it's the perfect choice for him. His journey has always been leading him toward a trade.

KY high school student signs Letter of Intent to be a plumber

You normally think of sports or college academics when you hear or read about a high school student signing a letter of intent. But for a soon-to-be high school graduate in Kentucky, it's a letter of intent for a full-time job as a plumber.

WTVQ News reported that Montgomery County High School, senior, Jacob Bradley officially signed with Fast Flow Plumbing in Mt. Sterling as a plumbing apprentice.

Bradley is part of a unique co-op program at Montgomery County High School, which allowed him to work with Fast Flow while finishing school as an apprentice to a Master Plumber, which he’ll continue to do for the next two years.

Programs like this and company signing days are a new thing, but the Montgomery high school and many others plan to continue and expand them to help and highlight the high demand for skilled labor workers.

Is there really a shortage of skilled workers?

According to resources.skilledwork.com , the answer is yes. Here's the reason.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that nearly one-fourth of the manufacturing workforce is 55 or older. As baby boomers age and retire, there aren't enough young people starting careers in the trades to fill their positions. This trade shortage itself is due to several factors: Priorities in education.

Why is it so hard to find skilled laborers?

The work mindset of people changed during the pandemic. Remote work has become a popular alternative to the way work used to be done.

Around the country, the shortage of skilled trade workers is a real concern.

...filling them all remains a problem. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people could work remotely, but that didn't work for skilled laborers. Carpenters, ironworkers, mechanics, and others must do their work in person. Now, these skilled-labor jobs are in high demand among a nationwide shortage.

- Fox Business

So the need for skilled laborers who manufacture, build, maintain, and fix is greater than ever. Companies are now changing the way they attract workers. Some are increasing pay and benefits to beef up the dwindling workforce.

College isn't for everybody. Consider a skilled trade that can get you working and making money, in a fraction of the time. Just search your career interest, see what training is available;e in your area, and get started today o a path to success.

