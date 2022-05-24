OMG! Virgin River Season 4 Release Date has been Set for This Summer [WATCH]

OMG! Virgin River fans it feels like we've been in a drought but no more. Netflix has set a release date for Season 4 and it just happens to be less than two months away.

ARE YOU NEW TO THE VIRGIN RIVER FAN CLUB?

If you're anything like me you may have come late to the VR party. I didn't have internet until 2020 so I was a bit behind the times when it came to streaming services. No worries I'll catch you up without spilling all the juicy details.

A SUMMARY OF SEASONS 1-3

If you've never watched Virgin River it is based in the small town of Virgin River where a Los Angeles Nurse Practioner (Mel) is hired to come to help the town doctor without his knowledge at first and she really doesn't know what she has gotten herself into.

Meet Mel. You will absolutely fall in love with her throughout the show. I found myself relating to so much of her life as I watched.

There is suspense, drama, humor, and intense romance. The first season was a bit slow getting started but once it did it was all downhill from there and I mean that in a good, bad, ugly, and all the in-between way.

Jack is the guy every woman wants to show up in their lives and rescue them. However, he has a bit of his own baggage to work out. He isn't exactly perfect.

Season 2 was a mess of emotions. It was basically all about Mel and Jack and will leave you with tears streaming down your face.

Season 3 was a whirlwind of things and seemed a bit all over the place. I promise you it will leave you reeling for more. Talk about being right on the edge of your seat.

When Season 3 ended I couldn't think of anything else for like a whole week.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM SEASON 4?

If you haven't even watched seasons 1-3 here is your fair warning to STOP! Don't read any further.

What you can expect is rekindled romance and more edge of your seat excitement as we wait to see if Mel's baby belongs to Jack or her late husband. Will Charmaine and Jack's twins arrive? Who will stay together and who will break up?

These two make the show fun. I am kind of here for them to get back together.

