If you watch movies or TV shows and thought, "I'd like to do that," one Kentucky-based casting agency is giving you the opportunity to appear in an upcoming horror movie getting ready to start filming in western Kentucky soon.

Kentucky Casting Agency Seeking Stand-Ins and Body Doubles for Upcoming Horror Film

Vin Morreale, author, actor, casting director, and president of Academy Arts, which bills itself as "the largest casting agency in Kentucky," according to its Facebook page is looking for performers to fill the rolls of stand-ins and body doubles for Good Luck, Nightingale, a horror-thriller set to begin shooting in and around the Louisville area in June.

Here's the plot synopsis for the movie according to IMDB:

A nurse taking care of her daughter's mysterious affliction struggles to hide her secrets when uninvited strangers take shelter in her house during a lethal blizzard.

Stand-ins and body doubles are needed for the film's three stars; Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate Pearson on This is Us; Scout Taylor-Compton, who played Laurie Strode in 2007's Halloween and 2009's Halloween II; and Annalise Basso who currently plays LJ Folger on the TNT series, Snowpiercer.

Chrissy Metz, Scout Taylor-Compton, Annalise Basso From left to right: Chrissy Metz, Scout Taylor-Compton, Annalise Basso (Getty Images / Canva) loading...

It's unknown if the actresses will play the three "uninvited strangers," the nurse, the daughter, or some combination of the three.

Since the casting company is looking for stand-ins and body doubles for these three, and it is a horror movie, maybe there's a chance one or all three of them meet a grisly demise and you'll be the one playing the role when its time to seal their fate. Or, maybe they just need you to stand somewhere with your back to the camera to make it look like them. Who knows.

How to Apply for the Roles

If you or someone you know is interested and most importantly resembles one of these three actresses, e-mail Vin as soon as possible at vin@academyarts.com with the following information:

Name

Age

Height

Phone Number

E-Mail

Availability in June and July

Whether or not you have an agent

The Academy is also requesting "two current photos as jpgs, (no links or Google docs please). One close up and one full body - shoes to head." They say selfies are fine, but one of them must be "less than 30 days old."

[Source: Vin Morreale via Facebook]