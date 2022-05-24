Western Kentucky Lake is Hidden Gem with Incredible White Sandy Beach and Crystal Clear Water – See Photos

I have said it before and I will say it again, Kentucky is one of the most beautiful states in the midwest. The Bluegrass State holds a natural beauty that is vast, wild, and unbridled. I'm so happy that I found my way to this amazing and magnificent state.

Everywhere you look, Kentucky is breathtaking. If nature is your jam, this is the state for you. I have tried to see as much of it as I can, but in the thirteen years since I made Kentucky my home, I have only scratched the surface.

I discover new places all the time. Recently, I saw a Facebook post, in research for another article, about a lake and a little know Kentucky state park I have never heard of. It's an incredible hidden gem that I want to share with you.

Pennyrile Forest State Park

Here is the description from their Facebook page,

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park is a picturesque retreat surrounded by more than 14,000 acres of the beautiful Pennyrile State Forest in western Kentucky. Named for the tiny Pennyroyal plant found in the area, the park is the perfect back-to-nature hideaway. Let the sights and sounds of the Pennyrile Forest refresh your senses while exploring your favorite outdoor activities.

Five things to do at Pennyrile Forest State Park

1. Take the family to swim at the beautiful sandy beach.

2. Hike the trails

3. Explore the lake

4. Wak across the Dam and go fishing

5 See the amazing views from Fisherman's Rock.

More photos from Pennyrile State Resort Park

For a complete list of activities, see more photos, book places to stay and other info go, HERE.

