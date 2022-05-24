Illinois Man Welcomes Pregnant Albino Deer Into His Yard

One of the most beautiful and majestic animals to walk this earth is a deer. There is just something magical about the way they move, look around, and seem to directly meet our glance is like a connection to the angels.

Seeing a normal, brown/grey deer in the woods is an incredible sight, but can you imagine seeing an albino deer walk out of the woods and into your yard.? How wonderful that would be.

One of my Facebook friends has had this amazing thing happen to him, several times.

How rare is it to see an albino deer?

According to ncwildlife.org,

Albinism is much rarer and may only be observed in one in 30,000 deer. There is also a very rare melanistic condition that causes a deer's coloration to be extremely dark and sometimes black.

A pregnant albino deer spotted in Illinois yard

Here is what Frank posted on his Facebook page about the momma albino deer that has visited him before.

5/21/22 WHITE BEAUTY... IS READY TO HAVE HER OFFSPRING... LAST YEAR SHE HAD TWINS... NORMAL COLOR... .. SHE LOOKS GOOD... DEER IN THIS AREA USUALLY GIVE BIRTH AT THIS TIME OF MAY... SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... TOOK THESE PICS IN THE EARLY MORNING BEFORE SUNRISE... FROM MY WORK VAN... OUI... SHE IS A BEAUTY...THE LOW LIGHT MADE HER HAVE A SHADE OF LIGHT GREEN... WITH THE FESCUE GREEN GRASS... IN THE BACKGROUND... THE WAY IT WAS .. OUI.

Frank Melliere Frank Melliere loading...

What does it mean when you see an albino deer?

I felt like there had to be a mystical meaning behind seeing such a genetically rare animal and there is a beautiful legend of what it means to see an albino deer.

It's explained on the website, worldddeer.org like this,

In Native American belief systems, an albino deer is a significant sign of prophecy. They believed it was a sign from the spirit realm of a great chance to come to their world. Anyone that saw a white deer should expect a massive change in their life, and soon.

Frank Melliere Frank Melliere loading...

Just look at her, I'm in awe of her beauty. She is magnificent. I wonder what her baby will look like. Will it be albino?

Do albino deer give birth to an albino fawn?

The answer is not necessarily.

Because albinism is a recessive trait, both buck (father) and doe (mother) must carry the gene before it even has the possibility to be expressed in their offspring. It is a fact that an albino deer bred to another albino would have only albinos.

buckmanager.com

A rare albino buck sighting in Illinois

