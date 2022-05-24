Woo Hoo! Owensboro Bar Hosting Drunk Spelling Bee Contest on Friday
Are you ready to show off your spelling skills in a drunk spelling bee battle? GhostLight Lounge in Owensboro is bringing together two of our favorite things. Beer and Spelling! Yes, you heard it right. It's a fun new excuse to drink.
Beef up your spelling skills to prove you're still a spelling bee champion. When I saw this pop up on social media, it made me laugh out loud! I've been known to tip a few back in my day, but I'm not 100% sure I could spell beer in those moments. I'm just kidding, but this sure looks like a fun time.
GhostLight Lounge at the RiverPark Center
The GhostLight Lounge is a cool bar attached to RiverPark Center in Owensboro. It's not your typical nightclub experience. It's your new go-to place to sing karaoke with your family and friends. It's a great way to have fun with people you know and love. It's attached to RiverPark Center's Atmos Courtyard, across from the parking garage. There's no denying that Downtown Owensboro has a great selection of restaurants and bars to try, but GhostLight Lounge is truly a unique experience.
Drunk Spelling Bee at GhostLight Lounge
Can you spell better when you're mildly inebriated? Then this boozy battle is for you! Register below to compete, or come out to cheer on your friends. On Friday, May 27th, 2022 plan on having fun at the second annual Drunk Spelling Bee competition. Layson Brooks will be hosting the event. Doors open at 6 PM and the Spelling Bee will start at 9 PM. This most definitely won't be your average childhood Spelling Bee! The winner will be awarded a one-month membership to the Owensboro YMCA.
The sweet sounds of Madeline Wilkerson will happen in the courtyard starting at 6 PM.
Drunk Spelling Bee Registration
Get ready to impress the crowd with your spelling skills!
Participants, please fill out this form for entry. Must be 21 or older to register (bring ID). Entry is $10, which covers the cost of drinks provided during gameplay. Please contact Alex Jorn at ajorn@riverparkcenter.org for any questions or concerns. If you don't drink, they have alcohol-free options as substitutes.
The Spelling Bee starts at 9 pm, participants must arrive at 8:30 to sign in. There is no cover fee to attend as an audience member.
GhostLight Lounge Location
The GhostLight Lounge is located at 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky right next to the RiverPark Center. All patrons must be 21+ and show ID to enter.
Ed Kearns had this to say about the bar, "This place is so much fun! Everyone there makes you feel welcome. Such a great atmosphere with a cool vibe. Come check it out!"
Steve Wilkerson also shared, "I love this bar! It’s my kinda place! Fun fun fun."
HOW DRUNK SPELLING BEE WORKS
Desla Laster loves the GhostLight Lounge, "Had a wonderful time as always, So much fun at GhostLight Lounge."
“Been several weeks ago, but it was one of the best weekends I’ve had in a long time! Karaoke, old friends, and all the new ones made that night combined along with a poster I was able to purchase, made for an awesome day!” — Cory Colston
“Simply having the GhostLight as the place to be on Friday nights all summer long was awesome! I loved getting to see my friends and enjoy the best of Summer.” — Abby Clayton
What Else Does GhostLight Lounge Offer
We have special events, themed parties, karaoke, pre /post-show events, and more! Come check us out! We want everyone to be able to find something on the Calendar that sounds fun to you! Also, If you like the space for yourself or your company, rent us out! You can call today and get a quote if you are interested in booking the space.
Open every Friday and Saturday at 8 pm for some Karaoke, Music, Drinking, Dancing, etc!
“I loved that night that we were all screaming and dancing to ‘I Like Big Butts!’ It was so much fun and I just about died from laughter!! ” — Macy Dame