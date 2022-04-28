Rock On! You Can Sing Karaoke With a Live Band in Owensboro

Have you ever wanted to sing lead vocals with a live band on stage? You can live out your rock star dreams, enjoy drinks with friends, spend hours dancing, and sing your heart out in Downtown Owensboro.

Everyone that knows me knows that I love singing karaoke with my friends. Until the pandemic hit, it was a birthday tradition to sing at Club 300. My go-to songs have always been "I Will Always Love You", or "Nothing Compares to You." What I lack in vocals, I make up in entertainment and the passion I put into my performance. Club 300 may be closed, but there's a cool hidden gem in Downtown Owensboro. I went there for the first time after the Chamber Gala, and it's such a fun place to party!

GhostLight Lounge at the RiverPark Center

The GhostLight Lounge is a cool bar attached to RiverPark Center in Owensboro. It's not your typical nightclub experience. It's your new go-to place to sing karaoke with your family and friends. It's a great way to have fun with people you know and love. It's attached to RiverPark Center's Atmos Courtyard, across from the parking garage. There's no denying that Downtown Owensboro has a great selection of restaurants and bars to try, but GhostLight Lounge is truly a unique experience.

The GhostLight Lounge is the place for loud karaoke, wild dance nights, rockin' bands, quality stand-up comedy, and everything else in between!

Ed Kearns had this to say about the bar, "This place is so much fun! Everyone there makes you feel welcome. Such a great atmosphere with a cool vibe. Come check it out!"

Steve Wilkerson also shared, "I love this bar! It’s my kinda place! Fun fun fun."

Sing Karaoke With Galactic Foghorn at GhostLight Lounge

Get your singing voice warmed up for Friday, April 29th, and Saturday, April 30th, 2022. Galactic Foghorn will make you feel like a real rock star with Live Band Karaoke. Starting at 8 PM each night, you get to be the frontman of the group. Joshua Orian is the lead singer of Galactic Foghorn, and he's also my stepson. He also plays the guitar and piano. Aaron Ray plays bass in the group, and Logan Howard is an incredible drummer. They are a really great band and play mostly rock, but offer other genres' as well. 21+ to get in. No cover charge.

Brandon Harper is happy about the show, "That's a really cool idea, and these guys are perfect for it."

Garren Gunther Brown wants to go, "Kristy Reed, Looks like a great time! Whatchya think?"

Desla Laster loves the GhostLight Lounge, "Had a wonderful time as always, So much fun at GhostLight Lounge."

“Been several weeks ago, but it was one of the best weekends I’ve had in a long time! Karaoke, old friends, and all the new ones made that night combined along with a poster I was able to purchase, made for an awesome day!” — Cory Colston

“Simply having the GhostLight as the place to be on Friday nights all summer long was awesome! I loved getting to see my friends and enjoy the best of Summer.” — Abby Clayton

What Else Does the GhostLight Lounge Offer

We have special events, themed parties, karaoke, pre /post-show events, and more! Come check us out! We want everyone to be able to find something on the Calendar that sounds fun to you! Also, If you like the space for yourself or your company, rent us out! You can call today and get a quote if you are interested in booking the space.

We are open every Friday and Saturday at 8 pm for some Karaoke, Music, Drinking, Dancing, etc!

“I loved that night that we were all screaming and dancing to ‘I Like Big Butts!’ It was so much fun and I just about died from laughter!! ” — Macy Dame

Karen J Zint, "Where is it?"

101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, KY 42303

