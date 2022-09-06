Country music legend Lorrie Morgan brings her unique country music style to the RiverPark Center in Owensboro. She's a member of the Grand Ole Opry, a multiple CMA award winner, and touched the lives of millions through her music.

I've had the honor of seeing Lorrie Morgan perform multiple times. I'm a massive fan of her voice, music, and legacy. When she sings she touches my soul. Not many artists have that unique ability to make you feel something. Lorrie does, and she dominated the 90s' because of it. She lives life to the fullest and has been through so much. I recommend reading her autobiography, Forever Yours, Faithfully: My Love Story. I loved how she opened up about her relationship with Keith Whitley. It couldn't have been an easy thing to do.

By turns passionate and desperate, tragic and triumphant--the life of Lorrie Morgan could easily have been lifted from the lyrics of a classic country song. Now, in Forever Yours, Faithfully, Lorrie shares all the pleasure and the pain of her remarkable career and her turbulent, consuming love for doomed, brilliant bluegrass star, Keith Whitely.

Lorrie Morgan - If You Came Back From Heaven

If you've ever lost someone that you've loved, this song resonates. It's one of my favorites and I could listen to it on repeat. Mom and Dad, I hope God knows, that if He let you go I'd never send you back. If only it worked that way. Grab a box of tissues and push play. #iconic

This woman is so beautiful in so many ways. This song helps me whenever I can't pick up my head from missing my loved ones!! - Judy Smith

This one gets a million stars I love it!! - Vickie Kille

This song says it all. Thank you! - Neta Prefontaine

Lorrie Morgan - Something in Red

Released in 1991, Something in red would become one of Lorrie Morgan's biggest hits. It earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and an ACM nomination for Song of the Year. In my opinion, she should have won both awards! Just take listen for yourself. #sogood

This is a great song and a great artist that deserves more recognition. - Gary Hieronymus

One of the best vocal performances ever! - James Young

Powerful as Lorrie's vocals may be, Something In Red's message is even more commanding. You don't simply hear a good song; you feel its chilling cry. Only Lorrie Morgan could have pulled this off. - John Pastirchak

Lorrie Morgan Pays Tribute to Keith Whitley

I don't know how Lorrie got through this beautiful tribute. Keith and Lorrie won Vocal Event of the Year from the Country Music Association with "'Til a Tear Becomes a Rose". Keith passed away on May 9, 1989. He was just 33 years old and married to Lorrie Morgan at that time. #tribute

As Lorrie sings this song you can tell how much she loved Keith! - Terryandlinda Trujillo

Lorrie has a beautiful voice. I love this song. We miss you, Keith! - Michelle Kingsley

Lorrie Morgan is a very underappreciated "Right On" GREAT Country Music artist. Duets with Keith Whittley to Sammy Kershaw are all fantastic! - Helen C Polacek

Lorrie Morgan Coming to the RiverPark Center in Owensboro

Lorrie Morgan is coming to RiverPark Center on Friday, February 10th, 2023 at 7 pm. The official pre-sale is underway at tickemaster.com. Use CODE: LORRIE to unlock your exclusive tickets! The public sale will start on Friday, September 9th, 2022 at 9 am.

How much are the tickets, please? - Barb Simon

Tickets range from $34-$59 + ticketing fees. - RiverPark Center

Love Lorrie! - Mitchell Edwards

Awesome! Would love to see Lorrie. - Penny Howard