New Indoor Nerf Arena Coming to Louisville

If your kid (or you) loves having Nerf wars at home, you have to check out a whole indoor arena dedicated to that in Louisville.

It's crazy to think about how popular Nerf guns are among kids after all these years. These things were a blast when I was growing up in the 90s. Now the guns that they sell are way cooler than anything we had when we were kids. I think that's the cool thing about Nerf guns, they are fun for kids and big kids at heart. I always thought that it would be cool to have a place to go that was designed specifically for Nerf wars. As it turns out, there actually is a place like that and it is not far from the Evansville area.

Foam Warriorz In Louisville

Foam Warriorz Louisville will be opening up on October 1st. This location marks the sixth location for Foam Warriorz Indoor Foam Combat. There are locations in Indianapolis, Lexington, Florence, Pigeon Forge, and Columbus. The newest Foam Warriorz location is the closest one to the Evansville area. This place looks similar to a laser tag arena but instead of laser guns, you're going to be playing with Nerf guns. Foam Warriorz looks like a blast, and there's so much more than a Nerf arena there for everyone to enjoy. The Foam Warriorz Louisville location will feature two indoor foam combat arenas, bounce houses, axe throwing, sumo wrestling, a gaming arena, and an arcade.

The cool thing about this place is that it would be ideal for birthday parties, company outings, date nights, or just a fun thing to do in Louisville with the family. No reservations are needed to come and play. They also allow you to play several different game modes too. According to their website:

We have Game Masters (referee's) in our arenas and we play awesome game modes like..

Capture The Flag

Freeze Tag

Commander

Medic

Hobbit Wars

Lone Wolf

Life And Limb

Humans vs Zombies

Assault

Free For All

Team Death Match

and more!!! Each game mode has different rules and objectives that keep game play fun.

If you're visiting the Louisville area after October 1st and will be looking for fun things to do with the family, plan ahead and check out what Foam Warriorz Louisville has to offer by clicking here.

