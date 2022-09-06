Watch Dolly Parton’s Sweet Message to Ky Woman With Cancer [VIDEO]

Dolly Parton is always going out of her way for others. She recently responded to a viral Facebook plea for her attention and we've got the video. IT'S AMAZING!

ONE SISTER'S VIRAL PLEA TO DOLLY

Earlier this week Kim Rager from Elkton, Kentucky made a plea on Facebook in the name of her sister Ann Marie Davis. Ann Marie is battling a rare form of cancer in the endometrium. Kim is a school counselor but told me are is her outlet. She recently painted a portrait of Dolly Parton because Ann Marie is a huge fan. She took a photo of the painting and posted it on Facebook with this message;

HELP … This is a long shot but I’ll ask it anyway. I am looking for contact information for someone who has a close connection to Dolly Parton. I have searched online and can only find a fan mailing address but I’d like the email address of someone who could help me pull off a very special gift for my precious sister. She is a Dolly fan. As most of you know she has stage 4 cancer and I want to do something special for her. I have recently painted a large painting of Dolly and would love her to sign it as the final touch before I gift it to Ann Marie. Crazy idea but never hurts to test out the six degrees of separation theory. If you have any connections, message me, please. I have blocked Ann Marie in order to keep this a surprise if it actually happens.

Can we say talented?! Kim is sensational!

DOLLY PARTON RESPONDS WITH A VIDEO

Dolly Parton is a class act. She is always making sure she takes care of others. We have said time and time again she is the most selfless person in the world. I think my favorite saying is "Be Like Dolly". She just loves others.

Kim knew she might not get a response but thought it was worth a shot and by goodness, her post went completely viral. It received almost 2000 shares on Facebook and one of those made it all the way to Dolly.

Kim was so excited and told me this will honor her sister so much.

If you would like to read about Ann Marie's Journey she has a Caring Bridge page.

Meet Ann Marie and her precious family.

Our prayers and well wishes go out to Ann Marie from all of us here at WBKR.