As the dog days of summer wind down, our friends with the DOWNTOWN EVANSVILLE – Economic Improvement District have a special day planned for our furry best friends.

Doggie Social Time

I think that it is so cute to watch doggies at daycare playing and having the best time ever with other dogs. They really are like little children, and most of them love social time and treats. The Dog Day event in Downtown Evansville will give our dogs a chance to socialize, have some treats, and we (The humans) will get to do some shopping, too.

The third annual Dog Day Downtown will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 11:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. You will be able to locate the pet-friendly shops and restaurants by looking for the Dog Day sticker on their door. Check out this list of activities that you and your pup can take part in on Saturday:

Free Doggie Activities

• Dog agility course

• Dog adoptions

• Pet Pampering & Wellness Station sponsored by Romain Subaru

• A “Bone Bar & Pup Cup Station” sponsored by Astound Broadband/Astound Business

• Pet Portrait Station sponsored by Edward Jones Jim Back, CFP ® Financial Advisor

• FREE nail trimmings

• FREE pet massages

• Cuddle station

• Photo displays to pose with your furry companion

& more!

Bring your pups to Downtown Evansville for the third annual Dog Day Downtown Presented by German American Bank! Saturday, September 10th from 11 AM to 2 PM on Main Street. Enjoy free activities, including pet pampering, a dog agility course, pet portraits, a bone bar, and more!

