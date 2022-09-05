This Illinois Family Sold Their Home & Live Full-Time in a RV

This Illinois family used to go on RV trips on the weekends. They promised themselves that someday they would do more. That day is now as they sold their home and now live full-time in a RV.

In The Know shared the interesting story of Malvin and Chelsea who began their life living in a home in Illinois, but now travel the country with their kids living their life full-time in a home on wheels.

This is much more than just a fancy camper. The living area inside is bigger than you'd think.

Thanks to the fact that the RV expands, the living space allows them lots of flexibility.

They homeschool their children on the road and have special areas designated for study. It's a fully-functional home that allows them to travel and live where they want when they want. Chelsea was an elementary school teacher before they began this nomadic life although her teaching is now limited to their kids.

Most of the cooking is done outside on the grill which keeps the additional heat out of the RV. When they do cook inside the RV, they have a full-size fridge and even an island for staging and preparing food. Nifty.

The kids have their own bedroom space including a crib.

It's not a lifestyle for everyone. But, if you have a sense of adventure and would like your life to be mobile, what this Illinois family did is a compelling option.