Tiny House in Missouri Woods Has a Hot Tub, Sauna & Marry Me Tree

If you want to plan a romantic getaway in the Missouri woods, I have found a special place. It's a tiny house that has a hot tub, sauna and a marry me tree if you have big questions to ask.

This unique place is located near Park Hills, Missouri. It's a tiny home hosted by Benka and Keith who describe the place like this:

Our guests have described the cottage as "like having a country house without needing to maintain one." Everything in this quaint 530 sq ft cottage is there for your use. The place is furnished with a queen bed and two additional twin sleeping spaces. Nestle up in pure cotton bedding with lots of pillows. Robes, quality towels and toiletries provided. An assortment of fresh teas, coffees, spices & condiments are waiting. An electric grill, fire pit, patio furniture, hammock for two, gliders, books, games, vinyls, DVDs, CDs, local maps, brochures, travel tip...

The pictures tell the story of what you can expect here.

Tiny House in Missouri Woods Has a Hot Tub & Marry Me Tree

The Airbnb listing mentions that this tiny home is designed for couple's celebrations or with kids who have responsible parents. In other words, you can't let your kids run wild if you bring them here.

How much for a Missouri tiny home with sauna, hot tub and a tree to propose in front of? Asking price is $242 per night as of this writing. Make sure to check the full Airbnb listing for availability, more photos, details and updates.

