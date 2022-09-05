World’s Largest Go-Kart Track Is In Kentucky & It’s Awesome (VIDEO)

There's still just enough Labor Day Weekend left to get your motor running and get out on the highway to the World's Largest Go-Kart Track right here in Kentucky.

WHAT IS KART KOUNTRY?

Kart Kountry is located in Shepherdsville, Kentucky is about a two-hour drive from Owensboro. They are most known all around for Thunder Road a 1.5-mile long go-kart track. Whether you're a veteran go-kart driver or like being in the passenger seat they have a kart just for you. In 2017 they added a kiddie track as well so everyone could burn some rubber. Last year they celebrated 40 years in business.

IT'S ALL FUN AND GAMES AT KART COUNTRY-LITERALLY!

There isn't a shortage of fun at Kart Country. They are so much more than just go-carts. Your whole family will find something they absolutely love.

Miniature Golf-There is an 18-hole golf course with the super fun decor at each hole including a giant volcano.

Bumper Boats-You can ride solo or ride a double bumper boat. You can have a water gun fight all while bumping along.

Giant Arcade-The arcade has over 150 different games from kids to adult games.

GREAT REVIEWS

I love coming here because you can have fun at all ages. My 80 year old grandma was even driving the go karts. This is just a fun place to come and play games, ride go karts, do batting cages, play mini golf, and win prizes. You can also bring your own food, like pizza and eat out in the picnic tables. My kids love it, I love it, and so does my family. -A. Shelton My husband and I love to race against each other and this was so much fun. Long, long track and good carts. They also have two mini-golf courses of which we played one. It was fun especially since we're celebrating our 40th Anniversary and putt putt was something we played a lot of during our dating years. -SM. Daniel

OTHER ATTRACTIONS IN SHEPHERDSVILLE

Shepherdsville is a great stop in Kentucky. There are several other places to visit especially in the summertime.