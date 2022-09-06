New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains

A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville.

Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.

Dig 'n Zone Theme Park

A 27-acre construction theme park will be opening in Sevierville, Tennessee in the spring of 2023. Dig’n Zone Theme Park will allow adults and children to drive, ride and operate real construction equipment throughout the park. According to Visit My Smokies:

Dig’n Zone Theme Park will feature more than 25 attractions that allow visitors to operate all different types of construction equipment! Rides are set to include an excavator that allows guests to sit and swing in a modified bucket and an altered mining truck where guests feel as if they’re being dumped from the truck bed! Remember the old days of playing the game Operation as a child? There will be a version of Operation using an excavator on dirt instead of tweezers on a body! Dig’n Zone has partnered with Caterpillar Inc., who will supply all the park’s machines and vehicles. All equipment will be modified to make them safe for all guests to enjoy.

Visit My Smokies also says that seasonal experiences like corn mazes and hay rides during the fall and Christmas lights during the holiday season will also be attractions at Dig’n Zone.

There are a few other theme parks like this throughout the world, however, according to Dig 'n Zone's Facebook, this is going to be the largest construction-based theme park in North America. The park is still under construction, but you can follow its Facebook for all of the latest updates ahead of its opening in the spring of 2023.

