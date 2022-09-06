Rural Kentucky Author and Storyteller Ann H. Gabhart Talks About Her New Book ‘When the Meadow Blooms’

Author and storyteller, Ann H Gabhart has lived up to the title with thirty-seven books published and more stories on the way. Ann wraps her stories around interesting historical times and events in her home state of Kentucky. Ann keeps her keyboard warm out on her farm where she likes discovering the wonders of nature on her daily walks with her dogs. Her love of nature is evident in her recent book When the Meadow Blooms.

Ann grew up in rural Kentucky, in Anderson County just miles away from a Shaker Village. She writes about her experiences growing up on a farm and from hearing her family's stories of their experience during the great depression. Her family raised beef cattle and tobacco. Ann loves writing about historical events but also writes many other genres, including contemporary mysteries, young adult, women's fiction, middle reader fiction, and inspirational non-fiction.

To find out more about Ann and her books www.annhgabhart.com.