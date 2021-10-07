Romantic Suspense Author Loretta Eidson on Shaped by FAITH

I LOVE interviewing Christian Authors! They each bring their own uniqueness and creativity to the show. Their stories are always interesting, exciting, compelling, suspenseful and CLEAN reading!

Shaped by Faith guest, Loretta Eidson loves writing romantic suspense. She has completed three full-length novels and three short novels. She received her first publishing contract in April 2021 with Love Inspired for the Inspirational Mountain Rescue Collection.

From Loretta: Have you ever been to the theatre and sat on the edge of your seat as the intensity of suspense kept you biting your fingernails? How about Taken, Kidnapped, and A Quiet Place? That’s what I hope you’ll experience in my novels: gripping stories, fast-paced, and full of twists, while my characters discover God’s unconditional love, the freedom of forgiveness, the value of trust, and the power of prayer.

She has multiple short stories published in anthologies, four of which are in the Guideposts series Extraordinary Answers to Prayer, others compiled by Gary Chapman, James Stuart Bell, Mark Littleton, Yvonne Lehman, Oaktara, Janet Thompson, and Chris Maxwell. One in Callie Smith Grant’s compilations published by Revell in 2019, with another story coming out in September 2021.

Loretta has a website www.lorettaeidson.com, is a contributor to the Almost an Author blog, a member of the Suspense Squad, a member of Word Weavers, and a member of Advanced Writers and Speakers Association. She is a member of ACFW, BRMCWC, SinC, Faith, Hope & Love, HACWN, and Jerry Jenkins Novel Blueprint. Loretta is represented by Tamela Hancock Murray of the Steve Laube Agency. She lives with her husband, a retired police captain, in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

