Katherine Pasour is an author, teacher, farmer, and speaker with a passion for service. She blogs regularly with a focus on faith, wellness, and the lessons nature teaches. Psalm 139 reminds us that we are God’s special creation, “fearfully and wonderfully made,” thus Katherine believes we should nurture all aspects of wellness in service to our Lord.

Katherine’s writing is inspired by nature and enhanced every day by an up close and personal experience living on a farm.

She is a regular contributor to Refresh Bible Study Magazine, published by Lighthouse Bible Studies. Katherine has articles in several Bible study compilations, Heart Renovation: A Construction Guide to Godly Character (2018), Feed Your Soul with the Word of God (2019), and The Power to Make a Difference (2019).

Katherine’s wellness Bible study, Honoring God with My Body: Journey to Wellness and a Healthy Lifestyle, published by Morgan James, releases October 2022.

For many years, Katherine attributes her struggles with relationships were because she did not have a strong faith in Christ. This all changed for her while attending a Bible study in her forties. She says that the Bible study literally saved her and changed her perspective on life and her faith in Christ.

Website www.katherinepasour.com