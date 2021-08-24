The pool float game just got taken up a notch.

I know that time is running out for summer, but it's not too late to have some fun on the water. We have a lot of people who like to lay out in their pools or spend the day on the river. There's a float out there that you can buy to make your next on-the-water experience epic.

There's a company that is selling an inflatable pool float that can be controlled with a joystick. It was designed to move in any direction, including 360-degree spins. PoolCandy's Tube Runner is revolutionizing the way you play in the pool, lake, or river.

Amazon via Poolcandy

According to the float's product description, you can drive around the pool with a 66-watt motor that activates at the touch of a button. You can spin and turn in every direction Drive around the pool with a powerful 66-watt motor that activates at the touch of a button – spin and turn in every direction, and the 3-blade propeller is fully enclosed behind a protective safety grill.

Amazon via Poolcandy

Let's say that you're one of those who love to hang out on the Ohio River, Patoka, or Kentucky Lake. Could you imagine driving this float around and having a blast with this thing? I'd make sure that my friends got one too because while most people might see this as a motorized float, I'm seeing a bumper boat. I only wish I had these as a kid. Do you know how much fun bumper boats are?! I suppose I can have just as much fun with them as an adult though.

You know there are times when you're getting your tan on floating in the pool, and the water moves you to the shade. That's when you have to use your hands as paddles to slowly get to the sunny side of the pool. Not anymore. This float will get you to the sunny side effortlessly.

Amazon via Poolcandy

Oh, could you imagine being able to use these in a lazy river? It'd be like NASCAR on the water! I'm getting way too many ideas in my head on what I would do with one of these floats.

Amazon via Poolcandy

PoolCandy's Tube Runner has a high backrest and a cup holder because, well...who doesn't enjoy a nice beverage on a hot summer day? It also is quick and easy to assemble and includes an adapter so you can inflate it with your hair dryer.

You can purchase the Tube Runner on Amazon for $129 right now. Check out the link below:

Oh and if you want even more fun on the water this summer, check out these must-have pool accessories:

