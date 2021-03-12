Your Dog Can Wear Crocs Now Too

Your dog can look as classy as you in their own Crocs now.

Crocs get a bad reputation from a lot of people. They are usually the people who have never wore them before. Once you wear them, you'll love them. My friend Ryan first introduced me to Crocs, and at the time I thought that there was no way that I'd ever own a pair. Then, I tried them on and I was hooked. They are an all purpose shoe, I'm telling you! I wear my Crocs everywhere from going to Walmart and even at work.

Every time I let my dog outside, I put her on the leash and slip on my Crocs to walk her around the backyard. She knows when the Crocs come on, it's time to go. I think she might secretly be a fan of my Crocs, come to think of it. If that's the case, I feel like I owe it to her to have her own pair of Crocs to wear when we go outside.

Get our free mobile app

You can actually buy Dog Crocs on Amazon, and they are adorable. Now, there's only one small catch to these Crocs. These shoes are only suitable for small dogs, and should only be put on for photos, as there is no way your dog can wear daily or running. That's kind of a bummer, because I thought it would be cool for my dog and I to wear matching Crocs outside. However, the idea of your dog being able to "somewhat" wear Crocs is still appealing, but can we find a way to make Dog Crocs wearable outside?

Amazon via GEHARTY

If you want to get your hands on some for some cute photo shoots with your dog, you can order them on Amazon through the link below.

KEEP READING: Here are 6 foods from your cookout that could harm your dog

Cute Pet Inspired Face Masks

5 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Dog